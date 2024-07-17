TRAGIC: Woman Dies After Accidentally Falling Off Third Floor Of Complex In Maharashtra's Dombivli ; Video Viral |

Dombivali: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Maharashtra, a woman died after accidentally falling off from third floor of a complex in Dombivali on July 16, Tuesday. The incident took place in a complex called Globe State in Vikas Naka area on Dombivli East Kalyan Sheel Road. The deceased identified as Naginadevi Manjiram worked there as a cleaner.

The moment of fall was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the building. The chilling video of the unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media sites including X (formerly known as Twitter). The video has been shared by @vani_mehrotra on X.

Naginadevi who lived with her family at Tata Naka, Piswali was on duty at Globe State. Local media reports said that she along with her group of colleagues were standing near the protective wall of the lobby of the complex and were enjoying their break time. In the video it could be seen that the Naginadevi appears to be pushed by a man identified as Bunty who also ended up falling from the third floor along with her. While Bunty was saved, Naginadevi couldn't be saved.

Reports said that the colleagues including Naginadevi were joking among themselves when Bunty held her hand. In the video it could be seen that Bunty hugged Naginadevi. The pressure was so much that Naginadevi lost her balance and fell down, along with Bunty who was eventually prevented from falling by the by-standers. Unfortunately, Naginadevi fell from the third floor and died on the spot. In the video, bunty was seen rushing down the stairs soon after Naginadevi fell down.

Manpada police station has registered a case and investigation is underway. as the video capturing the moment of fall has given rise to a question whether it was indeed joking or a serious murder attempt in the garb of joking. Police are examining the CCTV videos and concerned people and eyewitnesses' statements have been recorded. It is yet not confirmed if it was an accident or there was any possible foul play.