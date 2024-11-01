Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing Stunt In Mira-Bhayanadar

@GemsOfMBMC

A tragic bicycle stunt accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Neeraj Yadav near Ghodbunder Fort in Mira-Bhayandar. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the moment as Yadav, attempting a high-speed descent on a steep slope, lost control and crashed into a wall close to a house’s gate.

In the purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the exact moment Yadav hit the wall can be seen. As soon as he collided with the wall, he fell and lay motionless on the ground. Onlookers quickly rushed to assist him.

On 28th October, A 16-year-old teenager tragically died due to a bicycle accident.

Yadav, a resident of Mira Road, had cycled to the fort on Monday. While riding down the fort's slopes, he lost balance, causing a severe collision that left him bleeding on the ground. Onlookers quickly gathered around to assist but, realising he was unresponsive, rushed him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Government Hospital. Unfortunately, Yadav was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered an accidental death case in connection with the incident.