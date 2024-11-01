 Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing Stunt In Mira-Bhayanadar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing Stunt In Mira-Bhayanadar

Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing Stunt In Mira-Bhayanadar

The police have registered an accidental death case in connection with the incident.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
@GemsOfMBMC

A tragic bicycle stunt accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Neeraj Yadav near Ghodbunder Fort in Mira-Bhayandar. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the moment as Yadav, attempting a high-speed descent on a steep slope, lost control and crashed into a wall close to a house’s gate.

In the purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the exact moment Yadav hit the wall can be seen. As soon as he collided with the wall, he fell and lay motionless on the ground. Onlookers quickly rushed to assist him.

Watch the video here:

Yadav, a resident of Mira Road, had cycled to the fort on Monday. While riding down the fort's slopes, he lost balance, causing a severe collision that left him bleeding on the ground. Onlookers quickly gathered around to assist but, realising he was unresponsive, rushed him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Government Hospital. Unfortunately, Yadav was declared dead upon arrival.

FPJ Shorts
HTET 2024: Registration begins on 4 November; Check Updates Here
HTET 2024: Registration begins on 4 November; Check Updates Here
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Driver Dies Due To Electrocution While Washing His Tipper Truck In Kashimira
article-image

The police have registered an accidental death case in connection with the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model...

Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing...

Tragic Video: Speeding Teen Cyclist Dies After Losing Control And Hitting Wall While Performing...

Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death After He Intervenes To Settle Dispute In Sion Koliwada; Antop Hill...

Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death After He Intervenes To Settle Dispute In Sion Koliwada; Antop Hill...