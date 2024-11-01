Mira-Bhayandar: Driver Dies Due To Electrocution While Washing His Tipper Truck In Kashimira

The Hyva Truck | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: In a freak mishap reported on Diwali day, a driver was electrocuted while washing his Hyva tipper truck in Kashimira. The deceased who has been identified as-Vijay Ghodke drove the truck into a pool of water near Chena creek on Thursday morning. Ghodke climbed on the cargo floor to get a drum without realising that the body of the truck was flowing with current after coming into contact with live overhead power supply cables.

He suffered grievous burn injuries due the high voltage electric shock and died on the spot. His body was sent to the civil hospital in Bhayandar for an autopsy.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in this context at the Kashigaon police station. Further investigations were underway.