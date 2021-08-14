Traders urge CM to amend condition of fully vaccinated staff to report to work

Mumbai: Even though traders and shopkeepers have hailed the Maharashtra government’s revised order on relaxation on curbs to be effective from August 15, they have urged to reconsider the condition with regard to the full vaccination of management and staff and a gap of 14 days after second dose.

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association in an email to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray argued that such restrictions will further lead to corruption and inspector raj especially when there is a shortage of vaccine doses.

“We appreciate and respect your concern of Covid-19 spread but as you know that vaccination has not achieved desired results in a short time due to shortage plus criteria of second dose gap of 84 days. Such kind of restrictions (compulsory vaccination of staff and 14 days gap after second dose) further lead to corruption and inspector raj. It will further create chaos amongst lakhs of shops and restaurants,’’ said the association president Viren Shah.

“We can assure vaccination to all staff/employees and employers as soon as possible but the availability has to be ensured by the government,’’ he noted. He hoped the government will amend the guidelines to avoid frustration and anger so that businesses can start fresh from August 15.

Meanwhile, AHAR President Shivanand Shetty hailed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal’s statement that the restaurant employee who has taken the first jab can report to work. “This brings much relief to the industry as the age group of those in the hospitality industry is largely from the age group of 18-44 with many not eligible to take the second jab yet,’’ he saidssss

While we are actively pursuing setting up vaccine camps at different locations, we will ensure that our staff go for the second vaccine as soon as they are eligible,’’ he said.

