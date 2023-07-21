Torrential Rain Wreaks Havoc in Mumbai City: Central Railway and BEST Bus Services Disrupted

Queue for Bus route number 115 (CSMT-NCPA) at CSMT | FPJ

Heavy rain once again wreaked havoc on Friday, causing significant disruptions to the local services of Central Railway and affecting the operation of BEST buses in the city.

Central Railway faced a major setback as waterlogging at Kurla station forced the suspension of train operations between Mankhurd and Wadala on the down harbour line at 2.45 pm. Concerned officials immediately rushed to the site and worked diligently to clear the tracks. As a result, local train services between Mankhurd and Wadala on the down harbour line resumed at 3.10 pm.

Harbour line trains running up to 30 minutes behind schedule

A spokesperson for Central Railway acknowledged that the harbour line trains were running up to 30 minutes behind schedule due to the incident. "Despite this setback, train operations on other corridors remained unaffected by the heavy rains," he claimed.

Meanwhile, on the Western line, local train operations were reported to be normal, though a few trains on the slow corridor experienced slight delays during the morning rush hours, according to some passengers.

The impact of the heavy rain also extended to the city's bus services. Hindmata, Sion, and Chembur areas witnessed severe waterlogging, compelling BEST to divert over a dozen bus routes. Commuters faced massive queues at various BEST bus stops, including CSMT, as travel time on the roads increased significantly.

Sources attributed the delays in bus services to the persistent rainfall and heavy traffic on the roads, resulting in longer waiting times for commuters.

"The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to restore normalcy in transportation services across the city. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and remain cautious during this monsoon season," said an official.

