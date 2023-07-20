 Train Rescheduled Due to Heavy Rain on Konkan Railway Route; Check Details
Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The following trains have been rescheduled due to heavy rain between Kudal - Zarap section over the Konkan Railway route:

Rescheduling of Trains:

Train no. 01140 Madgaon Jn. - Nagpur Special journey commences on 20/07/23, scheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. at 19:00 hrs, is rescheduled to leave ex. Madgaon at 22:00 hrs (i.e., 03 hrs late).

Train no. 20112 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Konkankanya Express journey commences on 20/07/23, scheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. at 18:00 hrs, is rescheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. at 21:00 hrs (i.e., 03 hrs late).

Train no. 11004 Sawantwadi Road - Dadar Tutari Express journey commences on 20/07/23, scheduled to leave ex. Sawantwadi Road at 17:55 hrs, is rescheduled to leave ex. Sawantwadi Road at 20:55 hrs (i.e., 03 hrs late).

