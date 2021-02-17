TopsGrup Case: Actor Armaan Jain appears before ED

Mumbai: Actor Armaan Jain, grandson of late Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning in connection with its money laundering probe into the Tops Grup case.

The agency has earlier conducted searches at Jain’s residence in this regard. The agency has not divulged details in the case.

However, Jain's questioning is likely to be conducted based on the findings and questioning of Vihang Sarnaik, son of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

The Sarnaiks have been questioned by ED in a case involving alleged misappropriations in a contract bagged by Tops Grup with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

As per allegations, a contract was signed by M/s Topsgrup services and solutions limited, with MMRDA as per which there were about 350 to 500 guards which were to be deployed on MMRDA sites on a monthly basis.

That out of the same, only 70% of guards were actually deployed; that however the billing was done for all the guards as per contract and the wages paid details were submitted to MMRDA for 100 % of the contract value based on the number of guards to be deployed as per the contract and not on the basis of actual deployment of the guards.