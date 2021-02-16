ED summons Armaan Jain for the second time in Tops Grup money laundering case

A senior ED officer told The Free Press Journal that Jain did not appear as the family was grieving the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor.

The agency has also conducted searches at Jain’s residence in this regard. The agency has not divulged details in the case.

However, Jain's questioning is likely to be conducted based on the findings and questioning of Vihang Sarnaik, son of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

The Sarnaiks have been questioned by ED in a case involving alleged misappropriations in a contract bagged by Tops Grup with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).