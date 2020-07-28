TMC launches disinfection drive to prevent further spread of virus

In order to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus and other monsoon-related ailments, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday launched a special disinfection drive that will see sodium hypochlorite being used in the fogging machines to disinfect the entire Thane city.

The civic body said that it has deployed many of its employees of health and sanitation department and fire brigade team to disinfectant the areas such as Kopari, Gandhinagar, Mental hospital, Parabwadi, Raghunath nagar, Jay Bhawani Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar and Vartak Nagar.

The TMC put into use 8 fire brigade teams along with tractors, eight tankers, eight jeeps mounted with fogging machines, eight auto rickshaws, 125 hand pump machines and 10 hand fogging machines for disinfecting purposes.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, 226 fresh corona positive cases were reported in the city along with three deaths, taking the total numbers of patients to 17,957, including 580 deaths so far.

503 patients have recovered and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged to 12,087, while remaining 5,290 active patients are undergoing treatment in different Covid-19 care centres and hospitals.