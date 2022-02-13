Tit for Tat: Congress inducts 20 NCP corporators from Parbhani

In a clear warning, the Congress party, which is a junior partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Sunday said it will implement Tit for Tat policy if NCP continues to lure its leaders and cadre. The Congress party today welcomed the entry of 20 NCP corporators from Parbhani in the Marathwada region in the party fold. This came days after 28 Congress corporators from Malegaon Municipal Corporation joined NCP. Earlier, 18 Congress corporators from the Bhiwandi civic body had crossed over to NCP causing tension between the two ruling partners.

State Congress chief Nana Patole without naming NCP claimed that his party will not sit quiet but lure NCP leaders and workers into the party fold.

Apart from 20 corporators from Parbhani, NCP office bearers from Parbhani, Aurangabad and Nanded in Marathwada also joined the Congress party today in the presence of Patole and Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan.

"Our allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi are angry. If the elders (without naming NCP due to more legislators) make a mistake, we have shown today what the younger ones can do,’’ said Patole.

"Congress party has been of the view that it is a Maha Vikas Aghadi government and there should be coordination among all allies. We are angry about what our ally did in Malegaon, Bhiwandi but there is no hatred. We are giving the same message that Congress is also free to grow and expand in the state,’’ noted Patole.

Patole argued that every party has a right to grow and consolidate. ‘’We used to ask allies while inducting their members in the Congress but it was not the case with the others. There is no competition. Congress is not luring other party members by promising incentives,’’ he said, adding that there was no rift among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:36 PM IST