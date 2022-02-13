IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Jaydev Unadkat, who went for Rs 11.5 cr in 2018, sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.30 cr

Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 cr in 2018 IPL edition, was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.30 cr on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Unadkat had emerged as the highest-paid Indian pick in the 2018 mega auction and joined Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 11.5 crore. Playing for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017, he shone with the ball and dismissed 24 batsmen in 12 matches.

Unadkat has played for five franchises: four seasons at the Knight Riders (2010-2011-12 and 2016), two seasons at the Delhi Daredevils (2014-15), one season each for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013) and Rising Pune Supergiant (2017) followed by the last four years with the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals joined the race at the 11th hour in the 2018 auctions and made just one bid to buy the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore. The auction room was filled with claps as RR bought the left-arm pacer for a huge amount.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:07 PM IST