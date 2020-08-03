Times Now says no sign of depression on Sushant's face, brutally trolled

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the consequent probe has now heated up after the late actor father alleged filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Now, this has led to both Mumbai and Bihar Police joining hands in investigating the case.

While the police are interrogating people close to the actor, news channels too seem to be doing their own 'sting' operation. People close to the actor including good friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani was interviewed by Republic TV's Arnab Goswami followed by Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and others. Well, the channel was criticized for the way the interview was carried out.

Now, Times Now went a level ahead and said that "they accessed two videos of the late actor and saw no sign of depression on his face." "TIMES NOW has accessed 2 videos of Sushant Singh (dated January 2020) where there is no sign of depression on his face," the channel tweeted.