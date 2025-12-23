Ticket Rush Grips Bhiwandi As Civic Polls Near; No Nominations Filed on Day One |

Bhiwandi: With the announcement of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections, political activity in the city has intensified sharply. Offices of almost all major political parties are witnessing a massive rush of aspirants seeking tickets, turning the early phase of the civic polls into a full-blown scramble for candidature.

Amid hectic preparations, political parties have begun distributing application forms to interested candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and AIMIM have all attracted a significant number of aspirants eager to contest the upcoming elections.

According to available data, intense political competition has emerged for the 90 seats of the BNCMC. The Samajwadi Party has received applications from 251 aspirants, followed closely by Congress with 242. BJP has 180 aspirants, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 124, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) 72, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) 70, Shiv Sena (UBT) 65, AIMIM 41 and MNS 20 aspirants.

The Samajwadi Party appears particularly buoyant this time. After winning just two seats in the 2017 civic polls, the party’s morale has risen significantly due to its MLA from the former Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency and a strong second-place finish in the Bhiwandi West Assembly seat. As a result, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as the first choice for many aspirants, registering the highest number of ticket seekers. A 15-member party committee has begun interviewing candidates from today, after which the final list of nominees will be approved, said Samajwadi Party state secretary Riyaz Azmi.

