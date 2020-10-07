Three people held in possession of drugs in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a crackdown on drug trafficking and drug peddlers, three people were arrested with contraband in separate cases at Bandra, Malvani and DN Nagar. Police have seized contraband worth Rs 12 lakh collectively and booked the three under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Monday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 19-year-old youth with 42 kg of cannabis worth Rs 8.5 lakh. The accused, Taj Shaikh a resident of Hyderabad, used to supply contraband substances to his customers in Mumbai.

In the second incident, Malvani Police arrested Raziya Khan, 45, for trafficking 25 gram of Mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 50,000. Acting on a tip-off, she was nabbed from New Collector's Compound on October 4.

In the third incident on October 5, DN Nagar Police have arrested Abbas Moin Shaikh (29) for possession of brown sugar and Mephedrone. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Barfiwala School bus stop and nabbed Shaikh. The police also seized 55 grams MD worth Rs 2.20 lakh and 20 gram brown sugar worth Rs 80,000.