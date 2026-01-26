Mumbai Republic Day Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges Muslim Residents Attacked Children For Holding Tricolour Yatra

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday, January 26, alleged that children participating in a Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area were pushed and beaten after a group of local Muslim residents allegedly attempted to disrupt the Republic Day procession. A video of the incident circulating showed a clash breaking out in Nityanand Nagar, with people from two groups seen arguing and scuffling following the alleged assault on the children.

He added that "stopping and obstructing those taking out the Tricolour Yatra is a very serious matter." He stated that when local citizens gather to support children and express their anger over such actions, it becomes the responsibility of the police to intervene and take strict action against those creating obstacles.

While speaking to reporters, he said that in a city like Mumbai, some residents from Muslim households living near a Hindu locality allegedly scolded children, placed obstacles in their path, and attempted to assault them while they were taking out a Tricolour Yatra.

"I have spoken to the police officers there. Strict action should be taken against anyone who tries to stop my tricolour flag procession," he added.

Here's What Happened

According to a report by Zee 24 Taas, a person allegedly got angry when children came out of their houses carrying the Tricolour and started raising slogans. He tried to stop them, leading to an alleged assault.

Following the incident, a clash reportedly broke out between two communities in the area. Acting on the situation, Ghatkopar Police brought people from both communities to the police station. As of now, details regarding the action taken in the incident are not known.

Disruption In Nashik On Republic Day

Meanwhile, in Nashik, an unexpected disruption was faced during the main Republic Day celebrations at the police parade ground after a woman officer from the Maharashtra Forest Department confronted state Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan in the middle of his address, triggering brief chaos at the official event.

The incident occurred shortly after the ceremonial flag hoisting. The disruption occurred after flag hoisting, when the officer, identified as Madhuri Jadhav, confronted the state Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan during his address, alleging that he had failed to mention Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

