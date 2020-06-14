Three fishermen rescued from sea near Maharashtra’s Uttan after boat overturns

Three fishermen who had set out from the sea coast of Killa-Bunder in Vasai on their small fishing boat had a miraculous escape on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported off the sea coast in Uttan at around 12:30 pm. The fishermen who have been identified as Nasreth Maanya (61), Sandesh Maanya (34) and Rupesh Baankul (26) were on their way to buy fishing nets in Uttan when their engine operated boat apparently caught a late wave and turned turtle, throwing them into the choppy waters.

“After being informed about the incident our team from the nearest fire station reached the spot and rescued the trio with the help of local fishermen. The boat was also pulled out with the help of a long rope and other equipment,” said chief fire officer Prakash Borade.

Despite a ban on fishing during the monsoons, some fishermen continue to venture into the deep seas. These fishermen however were not catching fish, but had chosen the sea route to Uttan en-route to buying nets, sources said.

Considered a mandated strategy for conservation and management of fisheries resources, the 61 day ban from June 1 to July 31 has been in existence since 2012. Earlier the term of the ban had lasted 75 days from June 1 to August 15.