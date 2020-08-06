Those levelling charges against Aaditya will pay heavy price, says Sanjay Raut

On a day when the central government accepted the Bihar government’s proposal to transfer the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament Sanjay Raut said those making baseless charges against Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in this regard will have to pay heavy price. He added that the allegations are being levelled by those who are yet to digest that they are not in power, as the Shiv Sena-led government is now ruling the state.

“What is Aaditya’s links with the SSR death case? The opposition is levelling charges out of frustration. We know the brain behind this. I strongly feel that this is a conspiracy against Maharashtra,’’ said Raut. He reiterated that those involved in making baseless and unfounded charges against Aaditya will have to pay a heavy price.

Raut’s statement comes a day after Aaditya broke his silence, saying that the allegations and ongoing whisper campaign against him was low-level dirty politics. He further stated that he had, so far, maintained restraint in the matter though he was ‘not connected to the case in any manner.’ "The Maharashtra government is making all-out efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Given the government's success and popularity, those who cannot digest it have started to play politics with Sushant Singh Rajput's case," Aaditya added.