This winter's tale: Unseasonal rain due to deep depression in Arabian Sea

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rains early on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the drizzle to a deep depression, which intensified into a cyclone due to two active weather systems in the Arabian Sea.

"There were drizzles at isolated places in Mumbai. This is owing to two weather systems currently prevailing in the southwest and east-central Arabian Sea. One of the systems is likely to weaken from the deep depression stage and the other in the southwest Arabian Sea is likely to become a cyclonic storm," said KS Hosalikar, deputy general director, IMD.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of the private weather agency Skymet, said in the first half of Friday, there will be light to moderate rain in the city. But not only is the weather likely to clear up by the weekend, there will be a slight dip in maximum and minimum temperatures from next week.

"The deep depression is likely to last until Friday and then weaken. Under this influence, Mumbai will receive light showers. Cold weather is on its way next week, as there will be a drop in temperatures and humidity levels," he said.

Despite the drizzle, there was no respite for Mumbaikars as the maximum temperature recorded at both the observatories hovered around 35.5 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures were between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded was above 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday said another deep depression in the east-central Arabian Sea had developed into Cyclone Pawan, the fifth cyclone in the Arabian Sea and the eighth in the north Indian Ocean this year.