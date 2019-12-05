Day-old infant's body found in Kandivli; police probe underway

Mumbai: The body of a one-day-old infant was found in the duct of a 21-storied Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Kandivli. Police said, an accidental death report (ADR) has beens registered and the body was sent to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. An intensified probe is underway to ascertain if the infant was thrown from the bathroom window or was kept near the duct, said police.

The body was discovered by the residents of Jai Bharat building, near Lalji Pada in Kandivli (W) on Thursday afternoon. It is suspected that the someone had thrown the infant from the bathroom window, but the facts are yet to be ascertained. Kandivli Police reached the spot and have acquired the CCTV camera footage, which is being minutely scanned to get a clarity on the matter. Meanwhile, police are also taking note of the women who were in the last trimester of their pregnancy, and who had recently given birth to a girl.

Primarily, Kandivli Police have registered an ADR and have taken two persons into custody, who are suspected to be the infant's parents. Police said, investigation is underway and arrests will be made after the evidences are clearly pointing towards someone.