'They are trying to revive their dead party', Aditya Thackeray slams MNS after they played Hanuman Chalisa in front of Sena Bhavan

After MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Head quarter in Mumbai, Environment minister and Shivsena leader, Aaditya Thackeray slammed MNS and said, 'They are trying to revive their dead party.'

He added that their Hindutva is known to everyone and they will fulfill what they have promised (during elections) to the people.

'Hanuman Chalisa' was played from loudspeakers outside Shiv Sena Bhawan in Dadar on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

Earlier last week after warnings, 'Hanuman Chalisa' was played from loudspeakers at his party's office in Ghatkopar.

Addressing a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray had said, “I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now. Remove loudspeakers or else will put down loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."



Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are Pakistani supporters."

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:33 PM IST