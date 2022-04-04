Mumbai: Raj Thackeray's speech a BJP script, says Kishori Pednekar

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said Raj Thackeray's speech was nothing but the script given by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). She also said there was hate about Uddhav Thackeray in his speech.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, addressed a huge rally at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. In his speech, Raj strongly commented against his brother and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) government.

Several leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reacted to Raj's speech.

Pednekar was talking to the media on Sunday after paying a visit to Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park. She said, "After watching Raj's speech, people had been commenting on various social media platforms that they couldn't see the old Raj Thackeray, who was famous for his dialogue 'Play that Video'. Raj didn't utter a single word about the price rise. It only had hate for Shiv Sena," said Pednekar.

“A number of MNS workers also spoke to us. They had expected something new and exciting but they were too disappointed.” Balasaheb had made many leaders, but we fail to understand how he ( Raj) has gone as a waste, Pednekar said, emphasising that Uddhav was the real successor of Balasaheb and no one else.

Furthermore, Rajy Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut also reacted on Raj's speech. Raj had recalled the 2019 incident when MVA had formed its government. On that Raut said " I wonder why some people get their wisdom tooth so late. Governments are formed on the basis of the numbers in the House. These numbers are with the MVA. The MVA has come to power to teach a lesson to the liars and to give stability to the state."

He also said that no third person should poke his nose about what had happened in the 2019 between Sena and the BJP.

Raut also slammed Raj over his remark against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:51 AM IST