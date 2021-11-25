The one who made allegations against Anil Deshmukh was himself absconding: Nawab Malik slams Param Bir Singh

As Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the crime branch in Mumbai on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik slammed Singh stating that the person who had levelled serious allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was himself absconding for long.

"The person who made allegations against former Home Minister was himself absconding," said Malik while speaking to reporters.

"Summons have been issued against him (Singh), five cases have been registered. Today he is appearing before Police, only after he was declared absconder by a Mumbai court," he added.

Reacting to Singh's submission in Supreme Court that there is a threat to his life in Maharashtra, Malik said, "It is surprising that a person who headed the force once, feared for his life from the same force." "Even though he has got protection from arrest, no one is above law. He will be arrested, if there are some legal problems, those will be taken care of by the Maharashtra government," Malik said.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case on Thursday, informed a police official.

Earlier, a local court order was pasted outside his residence in Juhu declaring him 'absconding'.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and he is not absconding, the top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:56 PM IST