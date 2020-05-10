'Thank you so much': Former Mumbai Metro honcho Ashwini Bhide after being appointed as additional commissioner in BMC

Ashwini Bhide, former managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, and three other bureaucrats who were awaiting posting, were appointed as BMC additional commissioners on May 8. They will take over from A. L. Jarhad who is posted as Secretary (R&R) in Revenue and Forest Department and Jayshree Bhoj who will be the Managing Director of MSSIDC.

The key transfers took place in the Mumbai civic body. Mumbai, over the past few weeks, has become country's biggest Covid-19 hotspot with the highest number of cases and maximum deaths till date.

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government on Friday transferred Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi.

He was replaced as Mumbai commissioner by I SChahal, currently additional chief secretary (urban development). Pardeshi has now been posted in the Urban Development Department in Chahal's place, said the order issued by the General Administration Department.