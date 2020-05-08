Major shake-up at BMC, Iqbal Chahal made new commissioner, Ashwini Bhide returns

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made a few massive administrative changes.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been shunted out amid rising coronavirus cases in the city and Iqbal Chahal, who is currently the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the new BMC Commissioner.

Pardeshi has been transferred as additional CS in the urban development department.

Not only the BMC Commissioner, the civic body also has a new additional municipal commissioner. On Friday, former Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd MD Ashwini Bhide was appointed as the additional municipal commissioner BMC. She replaces Jayashree Bose who has now been appointed as the MD Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.