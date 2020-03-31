Aarey Waah: Former MMRCL MD Ashwini Bhide to be part of COVID-19 taskfore

Bhide will work as coordinator of the war room that will collect and analyse the data on coronavirus disease. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Bhushan Gagrani (previously posted as principal secretary to chief minister’s office), Sanjeev Jaiswal (who announced voluntary exit from Thane Municipal Corporation) and Rajeev Jalota (previously posted as GST commissioner) are a part of the special control room set-up by the Maharashtra government.

Ashwini Bhide had been at loggerheads with the Thackerays over construction of the Metro carshed in the Aarey Colony. After Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power Bhide was moved out of MMRCL and was replaced by Ranjit Singh Deol, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch.

Five fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra to 225. Out of the five fresh cases, one has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana.

(Inputs from Agencies)