Thane’s dirty dozen lands in police net after B-day bash

Thane: A dozen friends threw caution to the wind and celebrated the birthday of a friend in a hotel at Thane. Incidentally, the hotel was earmarked as a Covid-19 quarantine centre for police personnel and civic officials. The Thane Chitalsar-Manpada police have booked a case against 12 people for violating social distancing norms and organising a birthday party in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police said the party attended the offenders intervening night of July 18 and 19. Jitendra Rathod, senior police inspector, Chitalsar-Manpada police station said, “We got to know about it through Twitter handle in which we saw some people celebrating a birthday party at Thane Capitol Hotel on Monday midnight. We rushed to the spot but found nobody at the hotel. After questioning the hotel management, we learnt that seven rooms were booked two day ago. A birthday bash was celebrated in one of the rooms.” Rathod further added that the police identified the offenders with the help of the viral birthday videos.

A case was registered in this regard under sections of 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he added.

Incidentally, former TMC commissioner Vijay Singhal had announced Capitol Hotel as a quarantine centre for the police and civic officials.