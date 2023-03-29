 Thane: Auto driver thrashes passenger with bamboo stick for refusing to pay ₹10 more than standard fare in Dombivali; shocking video surfaces
Ramnagar police have filed an assault case against the auto driver based on a complaint filed by the victim.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Thane Shocker! Auto driver thrashes passenger with bamboo stick for refusing to pay ₹10 more than standard fare in Dombivali; video surfaces | Screengrab

Thane: On Monday night, an autorickshaw driver assaulted a passenger with a bamboo stick near Indira Chowk in Dombivali (E) after the latter refused to pay him ₹10 more than the standard fare.

On social media, a video of the assault has gone viral. Ramnagar police have filed an assault case against the auto driver based on a complaint filed by the victim, Ganesh Tambe.

Sachin Sanbhor, a senior inspector of Ramnagar police station told Times of India that the autorickshaw driver has been booked and they are currently on the lookout for him.

Tambe said that the driver asked him to pay ₹40 for a ride Tata Power House Circle. After he pointed out that he was overcharging as the standard fare is ₹30, the driver lost his temper and removed a a bamboo stick from his vehicle and began assaulting him.

Tambe claimed that he dialled the police emergency number '100,' but by the time cops arrived, the accused and other vehicle drivers had fled.

Tambe gave the autorickshaw's licence plate to police and was later admitted to the nearby Shastri Nagar Hospital.

According to locals, in the past as well, there have been several cases of auto drivers in Dombivali bullying passengers and overcharging them.

