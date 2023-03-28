Navi Mumbai: 86-year-old man assaulted in Airoli old age home by staffer; case registered; horrifying video surfaces

Screengrab of the video | Twitter

A horrifying video has surfaced on social media platform from an old age home where an elderly man was being thrashed by a staffer. The video is from a Sai Care Centre in Navi Mumbai's Airoli area.

The video which seemingly was recorded secretly shows the old man is being threatened by a worker. The staffer is heard using foul language to address the elderly man as he is beating him up.

Twitter user shared horrifying visuals

A Twitter user, Raj Maji, shared the video, writing, "A shocking video has surfaced in the social media. Sai Care Center Airoli Navi Mumbai Where old age home group D-59 situation is bad. Senior citizens, old poor people come to old age homes. There they are forcefully beaten which we all can see in this video how the old man is threatened there and he is beaten to sleep."

He also tagged Navi Mumbai Police's official handle and urged them to take strict action.

Case registered by Rabale police

The Rabale police have registered a case against the staffer for physically assaulting the 86-year-old man lodged in the old age home.

According to police, the staffer has been working with Sai Care Centre for six months now and that he is currently being questioned.