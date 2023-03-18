Navi Mumbai: Ex-Airoli MLA demands relaxation of clause on the age of buildings to undergo redevelopment | Representative Picture

Sandeep Naik, former MLA from Airoli constituency has demanded to relax the clause of 30 years old for the redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings. He met Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director and vice chairman of CIDCO and discussed the issue with him.

Former corporator Vishal Dolas handed over a written letter to Dr Mukherjee in the presence of Naik.

The buildings, including residential colonies in Sectors 46, 48 and 48A in the Seawoods area, have become dangerous due to poor construction. The plaster of the ceiling has begun to collapse and accidents have been reported.

Naik emphasized the urgency of the situation and requested that CIDCO immediately relax the 30-year age limit condition. During the meeting, Dr. Mukherjee assured Naik that a positive decision would be taken in this regard.