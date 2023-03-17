Navi Mumbai: Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar reviews city parking management

Rajesh Narvekar, the newly appointed commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | Photo: File

Navi Mumbai: In order to solve the parking issues of the city, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar held a meeting of the city’s parking management and directed officials to take concrete measures. Apart from collecting fresh data on the number of vehicles, he also stressed on rationalization of parking charges in the city.

Next week, he will hold another meeting to see the progress on the parking policy.

NMMC conducted ward-wise survey of vehicles in city

In the past few years, the number of vehicles in Navi Mumbai city has increased to a great extent and parking those vehicles is a big problem. From 2016 to 2018, the Engineering Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a survey of vehicles ward-wise and submitted the report to the property department. However, over the period, the number of vehicles increased to a great extent and the civic chief indicated that the planning should be made accordingly.

Civic chief Mr. Narvekar directed the Engineering Department to plan parking facilities as those plots which have been received from CIDCO before developing the multi-storied parking facility.

Pointing out that if preventive action is taken more intensively on roadside parking, motorists will start using the parking spaces. The civic chief directed officials to coordinate with the traffic police department to initiate more intensive preventive action. However, he asked officials to get details of rates charged near Vashi railway station and other places from CIDCO management and ratinalise it to attract motorists to use the parking lot instead of parking on the road.

Civic chief's inputs in the plans

The commissioner directed to reconsider the existing no-parking zones in the city and also submit a detailed list of the places where parking is possible in the areas along major roads as well as the designated parking plots. It was also suggested that the engineering department should check the usability of such places.

Meanwhile, the multi-storied parking in sector 15 Belapur is in the final stage of construction and the civic chief directed to speed up and make it available for the public.

Also, the commissioner also indicated organizing a joint meeting with the traffic police department after preparing the traffic planning plan for the entire city at the municipal level.

Other officials present during the review

During the meeting, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Property Department Mr. Nitin Narvekar, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Additional City Engineer Manoj Patil and. Shirish Aardwad and other Executive Engineers and concerned officers were present.