 Thane: Woman Robbed Of Gold Chain By 2 Bikers In Badlapur (VIDEO)
The woman was walking alone in the society when two-borne robbers came near the woman then snatched her gold chain and fled the scene. The pillion rider snatched the gold from the woman's neck. They both sped away after committing the crime.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Thane: Crimes against women are on the rise in the country. A woman was fell prey to chain snatching. The woman was robbed of her gold chain in Maharashtra's Badlapur. The incident reportedly took place in Arihant Akshay Society in Badlapur West. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a woman is being robbed of her gold chain in broad day light by two bike-borne youths in Badlapur.

Woman chases snatchers

The woman chased the bike-borne chain snatchers for some distance but to no avail. The woman can also be seen crying for help while the robbers were snatching the chain from her neck. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

No arrests has been reported in connection with the matter so far. Government should take necessary steps to avoid such crimes taking place against women. Also, Police should take strict actions the criminals involved in such crimes.

