Mumbai News: 2 Men Assaulted With Iron Chains By Unidentified Men In Juhu; Case Registered

Mumbai: Unidentified men attacked two people who had gone to Juhu for dinner, according to police. According to the FIR, on Monday, Akash Salunke (26) and his friend Rishikesh Shetty, residents of Andheri (West), left for Juhu for dinner at 1am by auto.

Victims Were Thrashed By Group Of Men

They reached Juhu Circle at 1.30am, where they stopped the auto outside a Kotak Bank ATM to withdraw money. Suddenly three or four men came and asked what they were doing out so late. Shetty managed to escape from the auto. However, the men caught hold of Salunke and thrashed him with iron chains.