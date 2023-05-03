 Thane: Woman kills husband with the help of boyfriend, throws body in Kasara valley; both arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Woman kills husband with the help of boyfriend, throws body in Kasara valley; both arrested

Thane: Woman kills husband with the help of boyfriend, throws body in Kasara valley; both arrested

The deceased doubted his wife's character and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over the issue. The woman later hatched a conspiracy along with her boyfriend and his associate to kill her husband.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
File

Shahapur police of Thane district on Wednesday, May 3 have arrested a 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her husband and dumping the body at Kasara ghat, said a police officer on Wednesday.

Vikas Naik, the deputy superintendent of police, Shahapur division, said, "On April 24, a decomposed body of an unidentified man was found behind a temple in the Kasara Ghat valley on Nashik-Mumbai highway. We sent the body for post-mortem. Our team identified the victim as Sunil Kothere (28), a vegetable vendor from Cholegaon in Dombivali area. We worked on various inputs and on Tuesday, arrested the accused wife Komal Kothere and her boyfriend Monukumar Triloknath Kharvar (28), who was also a vegetable vendor."

"The deceased doubted his wife's character and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over the issue. The woman later hatched a conspiracy along with her boyfriend and his associate to kill her husband. The trio allegedly killed the victim by hitting him with an iron rod on the intervening night of April 12 and 13. They then transported the body in a tempo from Dombivli to Kasara ghat and threw it in the valley," said Naik.

Shahapur police, after the recovery of the body, registered an accidental death report. "Following the probe, we registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention). Efforts are on to nab the arrested man's associate who is also an accused in the case," informed Naik.

Read Also
Thane: 9-year-old girl from Shahapur succumbs to dog bite injuries
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC building lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day

BMC building lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day

Maharashta Cyber will now report to Home Dept

Maharashta Cyber will now report to Home Dept

Mumbai: BMC headquarters lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day; See Pics

Mumbai: BMC headquarters lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day; See Pics

Maha Cabinet nod for scholarships to 75 students for research in mangroves and marine biodiversity

Maha Cabinet nod for scholarships to 75 students for research in mangroves and marine biodiversity

Maharashtra: NCP likely to get its new President on Friday after Sharad Pawar's surprise resignation

Maharashtra: NCP likely to get its new President on Friday after Sharad Pawar's surprise resignation