Thane: Woman held for running flesh trade racket near Bhayander railway station; 3 girls rescued

By PTI

Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and rescued three girls here in Maharashtra, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a premises at Bandarwadi near Bhayander railway station on Saturday and rescued the three victims, an official release issued on Monday said.

The police also sent a decoy customer and nabbed the woman who was allegedly running the prostitution racket.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 370 (trafficking) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said

