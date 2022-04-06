Thane water tank damaged, local supply may be hit

The top of a municipal water tank located at Savarkarnagar in Thane has caved in. The tank, constructed in 1985, supplied water to seven areas including Kisan Nagar, Savarkar Nagar and Idiranagar.

Locals alleged that the structure has been weakening over the years and that the civic administration was made aware about its condition.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:35 AM IST