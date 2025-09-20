Thane: 'Wake Up & Send Someone Instead Of Just Towing Two-Wheelers!' Commuter Slams Police Amid Massive Traffic Chaos Next To Talao Pali | X|@RoadsOfMumbai

Thane: A commuter raised an alarm over severe traffic congestion and chaos outside the Raymond showroom near Talao Pali in Thane on Saturday. Describing the situation as a "crazy traffic jam and non-stop honking," the user reported that the entire stretch was blocked, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters visibly agitated.

Taking to the social media platform X, the user @RoadsOfMumbai shared a post that read: "Crazy traffic jam and non-stop honking outside Raymond's Showroom next to Talao Pali, Thane! The entire stretch is blocked, and people are going crazy. Full chaos!!!"

Crazy traffic jam and non stop honking outside Raymond's Showroom next to Talai Pali, Thane!



The entire stretch is blocked an people are going crazy. Full chaos!!!@ThaneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/wfPYjiLdog — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) September 20, 2025

People blocking the roads and adding to the chaos by driving on the wrong side!



Outside Takao Pali@ThaneCityPolice wake up and send someone instead of just towing two wheelers all the time.



Please focus on traffic management as well pic.twitter.com/9BTkSKRxmE — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) September 20, 2025

In a follow-up post, the commuter also pointed out traffic violations that were compounding the issue: “People blocking the roads and adding to the chaos by driving on the wrong side! Outside Talao Pali.”

Frustrated by the lack of on-ground action, the user tagged Thane City Police, urging immediate intervention and criticising the current enforcement approach: “@ThaneCityPolice, wake up and send someone instead of just towing two-wheelers all the time. Please focus on traffic management as well.”

ठाणे पोलीसांशी संपर्क साधल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद. आपली माहिती वाहतूक नियंत्रण कक्ष, ठाणे यांना आवश्यक कार्यवाहीसाठी कळविली आहे. — ठाणे पोलीस.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) September 20, 2025

In response, the Thane Police replied to the post, stating:

“Thank you for contacting Thane Police. Your information has been forwarded to the Traffic Control Room, Thane, for necessary action.”

The incident, captured and posted on September 20, has added to growing public frustration over frequent traffic snarls in Thane, particularly around high-traffic important zones like Talao Pali. Commuters continue to demand better on-ground management and stricter enforcement to tackle such recurring issues.

Trial Runs on Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch to Begin Monday; Services Expected by Year-End

In other news from Thane city, nearly a month after the first metro coaches for Mumbai Metro Line 4 were placed on the tracks, trial runs on the 10.5-kilometre Cadbury Junction to Gaimukh section in Thane are scheduled to commence on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as reported by the Indian Express. The start of these trial runs marks the initial phase of operations for the 32.3-kilometre-long Metro Line 4, also known as the Green Line, and its extension, Metro 4A.