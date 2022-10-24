Thane: Upvan Lake promenade in bad condition, allege residents of Pokharan-2

Upvan Lake, Thane | FPJ Photo

Thane: The local residents of Pokharan-2 in Thane has alleged that Upvan lake promenade near Yeoor hills surrounded by Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is in bad condition from the last one year.

The man-made Lake was constructed by Thane Collector in 1800s, and it was later reconstructed by J K Singhania for the purpose of water use by the Raymond Factory.

Sunil Singh, a regular visitor at Upvan Lake promenade, said, "Presently this lake is used for recreational purpose only. The Official Residence of Mayor of Thane City is also at Upvan Lake. But the promenade is in bad condition and footpaths here are lying broken and uneven also garbage being thown openly."

Rubbish lying in a heap on the lake's promenade | FPJ Photo

Anamika Rahane, a local resident said, "The promenade is in shambles, few months back a Netflix web series Modern Love had an episode named I Love Thane starring Masaba Gupta which had many scenes of the Upvan Lake, in the scenes too it is quite visible the broken footpaths of Upvan, we feel ashamed that TMC is not doing anything to repair it."

"Many local residents and visitors told me about the condition of Upvan Lake in Pokhran-2, the broken footpaths and garbage issue is really a big issue.People are thowing garbage here and there due to absence of adequate dustbins, and the existing dustbins and nirmalya kalash capacity gets fulls quickly which litters the whole surroundings" said Sneha Singh, a social activist from Thane.

Pooorly-maintained condition of the lake's promenade | FPJ Photo

Hemant Mahale, a local MNS leader from Thane, said, "Despite many complaints of local citizens, social activists, the visitors and political leaders, TMC is turning blind eye to this issue. Almost each and every Builder of Thane uses Upvan Lake while advertising while no one is solving the issues of the lake."

Amish Sharma, regular visitor, said, "I guess the Raymond Group or the Voltas Group should be handed over the Upvan Lake for better management. Crores of rupees are being wasted for Talao Pali and Upvan Lake is neglected."

Even after several attempts, TMC officials were unavailable for comments.