Watch Video: Two youths drowned in Thane's Upvan lake

Two youths from Thane who went to swim in puddles of water in Thane drowned. The fire brigade, disaster management cell and Thane disaster response force rescued the two boys.

According to the Regional disaster management Cell of TMC, the two youths identified as Gautam Walmiki 12 and Nirbhay Chauhan 15 and both are cousins. While, Gautam stays in Shastrinagar in Thane and Nirbhay is from Uttar Pradesh and came to Gautam residence two days ago from Uttar Pradesh. "Both left the house to play outside. They decided to take a dip and swim in the puddles of water near firing range ground, Rambaug, Upvan, Thane west.

TDRF respondents RDMC, Vartak Nagar Police Officials and Fire brigade on site with 1 Emergency tender and 1 rescue vehicle, 1 Bike Ambulance. Search operation is completed. Both dead bodies were handed over to Vartak nagar police officials. Both were residents of Shastri nagar. The incident of drowning took place at 3:34 pm on Saturday. After the locals noticed that boys were drowning they informed the local police and fire brigade officials," said an official from the RDMC.

The Thane fire brigade along with local police, the disaster management cell and Thane disaster response force reached the spot and started the rescue operation. "The officials from TDRF are well trained swimmers. They reached the spot and within hours rescued both the boys. The dead body was handed over to the Vartak Nagar police who are further carrying out the procedure," said Santosh Kadam, RDMC.

Sources said both the dead bodies were sent for post mortem at civic hospital in Thane. The Vartak Nagar police have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter. The police said the puddle full with water had wet mud, which was slippery and catching. It may have led to the death of the two kids who were drowned inside," said an official from the RDMC.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 07:08 PM IST