Thane: 10-year-old boy drowns after falling into lift shaft of under-construction site filled with water in Dombivli

A ten-year-old boy drowned after falling into a lift shaft filled with water at an under-construction site in Dombivli on Tuesday. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities claim the construction to be illegal. The officials say that action will be taken by demolishing it.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening at an under-construction site in the Sagaon area in Dombivli east. Satyam Maurya, son of Rajkumar who works in a shop went out to play and never returned.

"He left to play and didn't return. The parents started searching for him. They started the search at 5 pm and found him drowned in the lift shaft near an under-construction site, at the eight-storey building adjoining the house of the victim boy. He was shifted to a civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said a police officer.

The Manpada police in Dombivli have registered an accidental death case. "We have registered an accidental death case after the boy died after falling into the lift shaft. We are further investigating to check the negligence part. According to the investigation a case will be registered against the concern," said Shekar Badge, senior police inspector, Manpada police station.

Sudhakar Jagtap, Deputy municipal commissioner, KDMC said, "The respective assistant municipal commissioner of the concerned ward in Dombivli east had given notice on April 2021 to the building. Also, on July 15, 2021, the building was declared illegal. On January 17, the concerned ward official had requested a police bandobast to demolish the building. The date for demolition was decided on January 21, 2021. Also, a complaint was given on January 18, to take action against the builder. As per the plan, the illegal building will be demolished on January 21," added Jagtap.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:10 PM IST