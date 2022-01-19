Thane: Drunk tempo driver rashly drives vehicle killing 13-year-old; arrested by police in Bhiwandi

The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 40-year-old tempo driver for driving rashly in the influence of alcohol and killing a 13-year-old boy who was crossing the road on his bicycle.

The police said the deceased is identified as Ishaq Gaffar Shaikh 13. Shaikh was riding his bi-cycle and was trying to cross the road by riding in front of Yamaha Showroom, road crossing, Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, Kongaon. "The incident took place on January 17 at 6:45pm, Shaikh was crossing the road riding his bicycle. When he was rammed by a Tempo MH 04 FP 7184 heading from Kalyan to Bhiwandi. Shaikh along with his bi-cycle came under the tempo and was rammed under it. Shaikh had suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a civil hospital. The doctors declared him dead on reach and are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

The Kongaon police during investigation found the accused driver Dhanraj Chavan 40, was under the influence of alcohol and had driven rashly. "The boy resides in a nearby society and came for a ride outside the complex. After the accident a huge crowd was gathered at the spot who tried to manhandle the tempo driver. But the police reached on time to detain the driver who was later arrested," said a police officer.

The Kongaon police have registered a case on the complaint of Aashiyan Mulla 19, under section 279 and 304 (2) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "The driver is from Ulhasnagar and the tempo was full of grey clothes. He was heading from Kalyan to Bhiwandi. A case was registered against him and he was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody for two days," said Rajendra Pawar, police inspector, Kongaon police station.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:42 PM IST