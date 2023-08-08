Thane: Universal AI University Celebrates Success Of 'Beyond Boundaries: A Weekend Of Appreciation and Gratitude'

Universal AI University | FPJ

Thane: Universal Artificial Intelligence (AI) University, India’s first AI University, proudly hosted a remarkable event recently that witnessed around 110 eminent HR professionals, arriving at the picturesque location of Universal AI University's campus in Karjat in Thane district.

The event, titled "Beyond Boundaries: A Weekend of Appreciation and Gratitude," brought together faculty, students, industry partners, and supporters in a celebration of collective achievement and collaboration. The itinerary of the event included various activities designed to foster connection, inspire personal growth, and express gratitude.

AI University's strong commitment

The Universal AI University took this as an opportunity to express appreciation and gratitude to the companies and individuals who had supported the Institute through placements, internships, community learning, and mock interviews. The event, filled with engaging activities and heartfelt recognition, showcased the University's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and nurturing a spirit of gratitude within its community.

The attendees were welcomed by the Chancellor Tarun Singh Anand, where they experienced an inspiring session highlighting his achievements and growth. The event continued with a session featuring the Pro Vice Chancellor, Sriram Ramashanker, who provided valuable insights into the university's vision and future plans. To foster a sense of camaraderie and fun, the afternoon was dedicated to games and activities that encouraged collaboration and team-building. Participants had the opportunity to connect with one another and celebrate the sense of community that has been instrumental in the university's success.

"We are immensely grateful to the companies and individuals who have been instrumental in our students' success and the growth of Universal AI University," said the deputy and head of corporate relations, Prof. G. Suman. "This event was a heartfelt expression of our gratitude and a testament to the strong partnerships we have cultivated. We sincerely thank all those who joined us for this extraordinary weekend and look forward to continuing our collaborative journey."

The Institute extended wonderful hospitality to the HR professionals during their stay at the campus during this event. The participants had a campus tour, allowing them to explore the state-of-the-art facilities and immerse themselves in the University's vibrant atmosphere. The senior-level HR professionals from some of the leading organisations that is Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors Insurance Broking, Apar Industries, Amul, Dabur, Reliance Jio, Mafatlal Industries, Pepe Jeans, Kirloskar Pneumatics, Asian Paints, etc., came together to share their insightful experience as well as have fun while learning through management games.

Gratitude Awards Night

The highlight of the event was the Gratitude Awards Night, where Universal AI University expressed its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the companies and individuals who have played a pivotal role in supporting the college's endeavours. Outstanding contributions were recognised and celebrated, highlighting the valuable partnerships that have contributed to the students' success. The Corporate Relations team also felicitated the Student Corporate Relations team for their hard work, unwavering support, and continuous contributions.

The event concluded with participants engaging in rejuvenating yoga, a tree plantation activity symbolising the university's commitment to sustainability, and an exhilarating trekking adventure, immersing themselves in the breath-taking natural surroundings. These activities aimed to promote well-being, environmental consciousness, and personal growth among attendees.

The entire program concluded with all these professionals returning fully rejuvenated and invigorated to take up their roles in the organisations they work for.

