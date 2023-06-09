Mumbai University New VC Takes Charge, Aims For Its Own AI Policy

Mumbai University | File Photo

The Mumbai University (MU) aims to establish its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy for the teaching and learning process. The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Varsity, Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni infirmed about the new initiative by the University as he took charge of his new role on Thursday.

Dr. Kulkarni highlighted the importance of having an AI policy given the rapidly changing times. He mentioned many universities like Cambridge have finalised their AI policies, and it is imperative for MU to follow suit.

Dr Kulkarni. said, "The Cambridge university has finalised its AI policy, like a few others. With the rapidly changing time, this will be an imperative for us too. We shall also look at developing such a policy in a couple of years."

“Plagiarism will be just a part of it. We will also look at how data processing and teaching-learning methods could be made more effective with the use of AI,” added the VC.

Kulkarni further said, “Students will be the focal point as far as developing technology is concerned as they will emerge as skilled manpower for the important industrial sector. The industrial revolution had far-reaching effects. And as a result, the industry is always changing, and universities also need to adapt these changes.”

Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai for the first time organised a welcome ceremony for the new vice chancellor at the Cowasji Jehangir Convocation hall at its Fort campus. Dr D T Shirke who held an additional charge of the University of Mumbai, was given a farewell in the same event.