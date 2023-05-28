 Thane: Unidentified woman's body wrapped in cloth and taped found in Mumbra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Unidentified woman's body wrapped in cloth and taped found in Mumbra

Thane: Unidentified woman's body wrapped in cloth and taped found in Mumbra

The Mumbra Police have initiated an investigation, and early findings suggest that she was a victim of murder.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a woman, yet to be identified, was discovered wrapped in a cloth and tightly taped in the Reti Bandar area of Mumbra on Friday. The Mumbra Police have initiated an investigation, and early findings suggest that she was a victim of murder.

According to Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar from the Mumbra police station, the body is estimated to be two to three days old, and the woman appeared to be around 20-25 years of age. It is suspected that she was intentionally wrapped and taped to conceal the crime.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown. Initially, locals mistook the wrapped body for a sack of garbage until the overpowering stench alerted them. Promptly, they notified the police, who subsequently recovered the body.

Read Also
Thane Crime: Mumbra police arrests 5, seizes 91 mobile phones & 502 cough syrup bottles
article-image

A forensic team was immediately dispatched to the scene for examination, and authorities are diligently working to establish the woman's identity. Additionally, the police are checking if any missing person reports match her description.

Senior Inspector Kolhatkar stated, "The body has been sent to Thane government hospital for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway."

Read Also
Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Unidentified woman's body wrapped in cloth and taped found in Mumbra

Thane: Unidentified woman's body wrapped in cloth and taped found in Mumbra

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops nab bookie from Mira Road cafe for betting on GT vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops nab bookie from Mira Road cafe for betting on GT vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator

Mumbai News: Vidyavihar ROB girder weighing 1,100 tonnes launched in 3 hours

Mumbai News: Vidyavihar ROB girder weighing 1,100 tonnes launched in 3 hours

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC receives 230 flats for Project Affected People, faces shortage as demand...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC receives 230 flats for Project Affected People, faces shortage as demand...

Mumbai: Court dismisses charges against burkha-clad women arrested in jewellery swap case

Mumbai: Court dismisses charges against burkha-clad women arrested in jewellery swap case