Thane: Unidentified woman's body wrapped in cloth and taped found in Mumbra

Representative pic

In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of a woman, yet to be identified, was discovered wrapped in a cloth and tightly taped in the Reti Bandar area of Mumbra on Friday. The Mumbra Police have initiated an investigation, and early findings suggest that she was a victim of murder.

According to Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar from the Mumbra police station, the body is estimated to be two to three days old, and the woman appeared to be around 20-25 years of age. It is suspected that she was intentionally wrapped and taped to conceal the crime.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown. Initially, locals mistook the wrapped body for a sack of garbage until the overpowering stench alerted them. Promptly, they notified the police, who subsequently recovered the body.

A forensic team was immediately dispatched to the scene for examination, and authorities are diligently working to establish the woman's identity. Additionally, the police are checking if any missing person reports match her description.

Senior Inspector Kolhatkar stated, "The body has been sent to Thane government hospital for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway."