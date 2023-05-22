 Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area

Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot, which were able to bring the flames under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area | ANI video screengrab

Thane: A fire broke out in Thane Mumbra area on Monday. Four people are said to have suffered severe burn injuries in the incident wherein two houses caught fire. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot which were able to bring the flames under control.

Visuals from the incident site have emerged on social media. In the visuals, high rising flames can be seen coming out of a house that has totally been engulfed by the fire. A power cable had reportedly fell on the houses, both ground-plus-one storey structures, at Dadi colony in Shivaji Nagar, following which they caught fire at around 1 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

All the four injured people have been shifted to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment, Thane Municipal Corporation said in a statement. The injured persons were identified as- Alimuddin Sayyed (35), Salam Sayyed (30), Fatima Sayyed (4) and Alina Sayyed (5).

watch visuals here:

Read Also
Watch: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area, 6 fire tenders on spot to douse flames
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

Mumbai: Tim Hortons to launch its outlets in Bandra and Lokhandwala

Mumbai: Tim Hortons to launch its outlets in Bandra and Lokhandwala

On Anti-Terrorism Day, NMMC officials pledge to fight all forms of terrorism

On Anti-Terrorism Day, NMMC officials pledge to fight all forms of terrorism

Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area

Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area

Mumbai: SoBo’s iconic gym 'Melt' to close after 21 years, absorbs housekeeping staff into sister...

Mumbai: SoBo’s iconic gym 'Melt' to close after 21 years, absorbs housekeeping staff into sister...