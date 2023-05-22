Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area | ANI video screengrab

Thane: A fire broke out in Thane Mumbra area on Monday. Four people are said to have suffered severe burn injuries in the incident wherein two houses caught fire. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot which were able to bring the flames under control.

Visuals from the incident site have emerged on social media. In the visuals, high rising flames can be seen coming out of a house that has totally been engulfed by the fire. A power cable had reportedly fell on the houses, both ground-plus-one storey structures, at Dadi colony in Shivaji Nagar, following which they caught fire at around 1 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

All the four injured people have been shifted to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment, Thane Municipal Corporation said in a statement. The injured persons were identified as- Alimuddin Sayyed (35), Salam Sayyed (30), Fatima Sayyed (4) and Alina Sayyed (5).

