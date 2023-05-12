 Watch: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area, 6 fire tenders on spot to douse flames
Visuals have surfaced on social media showing high-rising flames and a thick blanket of smoke coming out of the warehouse.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area, 6 fire tenders on spot to douse flames

Thane: A major fire broke out in a warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area. The fire is still on and about 6 fire tenders are present on the spot. efforts are on to douse the flames.

watch video here:

More details awaited.

