 Thane Crime: Mumbra police arrests 5, seizes 91 mobile phones & 502 cough syrup bottles
Police seized 91 mobile phones of different brands, 502 cough syrup bottles used for intoxication, one laptop and a software worth ₹9,15,000 from them.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Thane: The Mumbra police arrested five accused who stole mobile phones, broke the IMIE number and sold the stolen mobile phones. Two of the arrested are history sheeter. Police seized 91 mobile phones of different brands, 502 cough syrup bottles used for intoxication, one laptop and a software worth ₹9,15,000 from them.

On the order of the senior police officials from Thane the Mumbra police station senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar, assistant police inspector Kripali Borse and other police officials formed a team to take action against drug peddlers.

Several stolen items recovered

Nivrutti Kolhatkar said, "Through a source API Kripali Borse got a information that Faiyaz Shaikh (24) a resident of Mukta Gharonda complex at Kausa in Mumbra is having 62 stolen mobile phones and 502 cough syrup bottles of Maxcop company at his home. The police team laid a trap at his home and found 62 mobile phones and 502 cough syrup bottles kept for the sale which were seized. Faiyaz Shaikh was arrested and was interrogated by the police team. During interrogation he informed about his associate Mohammed Salim Shaikh alias Raj (21) who stole mobile phones. 13 mobile phones were seized from him."

Details of the crime

Kolhatkar further added, "Faiyaz and Salim used to give the stolen mobile phones to Hanjala Salim Ansari alias Kaif (20), Faisal Shaikh (20) and Zubair Shaikh (32) all mobile repairers. All three used to broke the IMEI number of the mobile phones. The police seized 16 mobile phones from Zubair Shaikh. All the accused live in different places of Mumbra city. All five accused were presented in the Thane court and it has remanded them in police custody till May 19."

Among five accused Faiyaz and Salim are history sheeter. Various crimes have been registered against them in Mumbra, Sakinaka, Mumbai and Kurla police station and also in Thane railway police station informed Ganesh Gawde, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Thane on Thursday during press conference.

