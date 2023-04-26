 Thane: Fire destroys makeshift godown in Mumbra, no casualty reported; watch video
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Thane: A fire broke out at a makeshift godown that stored plastic and materials for hoardings at Kausa area in Mumbra. The incident took place at around 5:10 am on Wednesday, April 26.

No one was injured in the accident

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " We received a information at around 5:10 am on Wednesday about the fire at a makeshift godown that stored plastic and materials for hoardings at Kausa area in Mumbra. Our team went to the spot with two fire engines and water tankers and brought the fire under control in nearly two hours. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained."

