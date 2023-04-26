 Ultimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUltimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains

Ultimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains

In Thane city, 282 roads are under repairs for which Rs 605 crore has been sought from the state government.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Ultimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains | Representative Image

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has been directed to finish all road works before monsoon. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that extensive road works are inconveniencing citizens and should be completed on a war footing within the stipulated time frame. He also called for quality control so that citizens get a ‘pothole-free Thane’.

In Thane city, 282 roads are under repairs for which Rs 605 crore has been sought from the state government. With such humongous expenditure, “if there’s a pothole on any road, action would be taken against officials concerned”, said Bangar.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Resurfacing on LP flyover approach road begins
article-image

He said all the officers have several years of experience that can be used for citizen welfare and it’s their responsibility to deliver on quality and deadlines.

He said, “Payment of contractors’ bills has started. Non-payment of dues will not be an excuse for delaying the work. Payment must be made within seven days of submission of the invoice. It is possible to complete the works before May 31 and it is necessary to review them daily. Officials should prepare a ward-wise map of potholes in their wards while road works are underway.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratnagiri refinery: Shiv Sena, BJP expose Uddhav Thackeray's double standards, post letter...

Ratnagiri refinery: Shiv Sena, BJP expose Uddhav Thackeray's double standards, post letter...

Weather Update: Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, light to moderate rain expected today; AQI...

Weather Update: Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, light to moderate rain expected today; AQI...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC, at last, gets approval to replace power-hogging blubs with LEDs

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC, at last, gets approval to replace power-hogging blubs with LEDs

Ultimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains

Ultimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains

Kharghar Tragedy: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis should take moral responsibility and resign, says...

Kharghar Tragedy: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis should take moral responsibility and resign, says...