Ultimatum to Thane civic agency: Finish resurfacing before rains

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has been directed to finish all road works before monsoon. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that extensive road works are inconveniencing citizens and should be completed on a war footing within the stipulated time frame. He also called for quality control so that citizens get a ‘pothole-free Thane’.

In Thane city, 282 roads are under repairs for which Rs 605 crore has been sought from the state government. With such humongous expenditure, “if there’s a pothole on any road, action would be taken against officials concerned”, said Bangar.

He said all the officers have several years of experience that can be used for citizen welfare and it’s their responsibility to deliver on quality and deadlines.

He said, “Payment of contractors’ bills has started. Non-payment of dues will not be an excuse for delaying the work. Payment must be made within seven days of submission of the invoice. It is possible to complete the works before May 31 and it is necessary to review them daily. Officials should prepare a ward-wise map of potholes in their wards while road works are underway.”