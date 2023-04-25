Navi Mumbai: Resurfacing on LP flyover approach road begins

To facilitate concreting of LP flyover on the Sion-Panvel Highway, the Turbhe traffic unit of the Navi Mumbai police has issued a notification imposing a traffic diversion on the highway’s Pune lane from April 22 to May 15. The lane will be closed to traffic during this period. The flyover road in Nerul is being resurfaced by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The LP flyover is an important stretch vis-à-vis Sion-Panvel Highway as vehicles do not need to wait at the traffic signal. The junction is located near Dr DY Patil Stadium, a number of educational institutions, and Nerul MIDC. During the block period, all heavy vehicles will be diverted to MIDC service road alongside the highway.

Diversion instructions

As per the diversion, vehicles towards Pune will take a turn at LP junction towards MIDC service road and move up to Punya Nagari and then enter Sion-Panvel Highway at Uran Phata.

However, the traffic control notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances and other essential service vehicles. “The resurfacing work will be carried out in phases. One lane work of the road was already complete and now the remaining lane work is underway,” said an official from the Turbhe traffic unit. He added that the work has been undertaken on the Pune lane and work on the Mumbai lane will start subsequently.

The traffic department has also appealed to four-wheelers to use Palm Beach Road to avoid traffic congestion. Sion-Panvel Highway is important for traffic heading from Pune to Goa.

