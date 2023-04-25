Navi Mumbai: NMMC puts on hold decision to collect property tax from PAPs in city

NMMC | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put on hold the decision to collect property tax and penalty from houses of project-affected persons (PAPs) and houses constructed out of the need in Gaothan areas in its jurisdiction with immediate effect. The civic body will take any decision only after receiving guidelines from the state government.

The civic body was receiving requests frequently from public representatives to waive the property tax penalty imposed on the houses of PAPs and houses that were built out of necessity without obtaining permission from NMMC in different villages in the city.

Guidance sought from Maharashtra govt

Since the notices were issued to such construction under section 267 A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, guidance was sought from the Government of Maharashtra by the municipal corporation regarding the collection of property taxes from such units.

Meanwhile, the civic chief has temporarily suspended the decision to collect until a decision is received from the state government.

However, to get the benefits, the PAPs are required to submit the application in the prescribed format along with their property tax payment in the concerned department office.